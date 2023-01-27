Former Indiana Pacers guard Gabe York shining in G League, wins G League player of the week for the third time

Gabe York got a taste of the NBA last season with the Indiana Pacers. He played for the blue and gold during the last two games of the 2021-22 season and scored eight points, showcasing his talent at the highest level.

Now armed with that experience, the 29-year old is crushing the G League. York is playing for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers G League affiliate team, and he is one of the top scorers in the league. During the regular season, he ranks sixth in points per game with 24.5, and he ranked ninth in scoring during the showcase portion of the campaign. He has been a consistent weapon for the Mad Ants.

York was tough to guard early in the season. He won G League player of the week during the first week of G League action, and his scoring brilliance has only continued from there. On Wednesday, York scored 36 points in a Mad Ants win over the Maine Celtics in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He shot 11/18 from the field and knocked down seven threes, Maine had no answers for his scoring.

"He has come in extremely focused. He had a phenomenal summer," Mad Ants head coach Tom Hankins said of York earlier in the season. "He's just kind of on a mission to prove himself."

So far, the former Pacer has proven to be one of the premier talents in the G League. Just last week, the California native won G League player of the week for the third time this season. He is the first player to win the honor three times in one season since Tim Frazier back in 2014-15, per the Mad Ants. Frazier, of course, went on to have an eight-year NBA career.

"I know I'm good enough to be in the NBA," York said earlier this season. "My teammates are finding me, I'm hitting open shots."

York's strong play has helped the Mad Ants to a 7-4 record, which ranks fifth in the G League right now. After a solid 2021-22 campaign in which his strong play led to an NBA callup, York is hoping to do the same in 2023.