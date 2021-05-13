How to Watch Pacers' Game With Bucks on Thursday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

The Indiana Pacers (33-36) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (44-25) in Indiana on Thursday evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers are winners of their last two games against the Cavaliers and 76ers and have gone 5-5 in their previous ten games.

More importantly, over the Pacers' two-game winning streak, the Washington Wizards lost on Monday and Wednesday to the Hawks, and the Chicago Bulls lost on Tuesday to the Brooklyn Nets.

Not only have the Pacers clinched a spot in the play-in tournament with those results, but they also look poised to hold onto the ninth seed and host the Wizards in Indiana for the first game of the play-in tournament (the Wizards are one and a half games behind). In addition, there is a real possibility they could even become the eighth seed as they are tied with the Hornets in the standings.

Injuries are still a concern for the Pacers as they are without T.J. Warren for the season and Myles Turner indefinitely. Meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon will miss his eighth consecutive game on Thursday. Jeremy Lamb and Edmond Sumner also remain out.

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and remain 1.5 games behind the Nets for the second seed.