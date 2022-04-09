Skip to main content
Pacers Guard Gabe York Receives Game Ball After Making NBA Debut in Philadelphia

Gabe York signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, then played in his first NBA game Saturday in Philadelphia.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gabe York has been waiting years for an opportunity like he finally got on Saturday.

Two days after signing a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers, the 28-year-old guard appeared in his first NBA game.

He finished with seven points, one rebound, two assists and a block in 15 minutes, After the Pacers' 133-120 loss in Philadelphia to the 76ers, head coach Rick Carlisle presented York with the game ball.

"Dreams really do come true!! Man thank you to the Pacers for the opportunity and makin this a reality,” York wrote on Instagram with a photo of the game ball.

The Pacers captured the moment in the locker room to share on social media.

"Really happy for Gabe York," Carlisle said after the game.

"Good player. Good feel for the game, shoots the ball well, he threw a lob to Isaiah (Jackson) one time. You can tell he knows how to play."

York's first point was scored at the foul line. Then he made two of his five field goals, including one 3-pointer.

His first bucket came with 8:25 left in the second quarter on an and-1 after a hard drive to the basket.

York played all season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers' G League affiliate, after being taken third overall in the G League draft. He finished eighth in scoring (21.8 ppg) and his 2.5 steals per game led the league.

"Gabe is a good player," said rookie Isaiah Jackson. "I played with him in the G League a couple of times. We’ve always been cool. It was just crazy seeing him out there doing his thing.

"I was telling him when we were sitting out, ‘I know this is a lot right now. Just let the game come to you. Don’t try to force it. Just let it come to you. Once you get out there, it’s just a natural type of thing.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I got you.” 

"He threw a couple lobs, scored, made a three. That was big time. After, we huddled and stuff, we shared a moment."

The Pacers have one game left this season, Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn (3:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN). York will get some good playing time then as well.

