Kyle Lowry Status in Raptors Wizards Game Has Big NBA Playoff Implications for the Pacers

Kyle Lowry will miss the game against the Wizards on Thursday due to rest, which has major playoff implications for the Pacers.

Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors (27-39) remain just three games behind the Washington Wizards (30-35) for the tenth and final playoff seed. They also remain just 3.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers (30-34) for the ninth seed.

Ironically, both teams will square off tonight in Tampa Bay, and if the Wizards win and the Pacers lose to the Hawks, the Wizards will overtake the ninth seed in the conference.

In addition, if the Wizards lose, but the Raptors win, and the Pacers lose, then the Raptors will only be 2.5 games behind the Pacers in the standings.

Essentially the Pacers will need to win on Thursday evening, or else the consequences will be detrimental to their playoff seeding or even hope of making the playoffs with either outcome in the Raptors Wizards game.

For the Raptors, they will be without their star point guard All-Star and NBA champion Kyle Lowry. He is listed out for the contest with no injury but rest.

A win for the Wizards would benefit the Pacers in terms of their playoff chances. While a Wizards win potentially bumps them to the tenth seed, it makes the Raptors' chances of making the playoffs more challenging.

