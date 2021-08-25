Pacers Face LaMelo And Hornets In Season Opener

The Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers will open up the 2021-22 NBA season against each other in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 20.

The Charlotte Hornets will pick up the 2021-22 NBA season right where they left off on October 20 against the Indiana Pacers.

The two teams met in May during the NBA's first-ever play-in style tournament, and the Pacers beat the Hornets in Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, ending the Hornets season.

Both teams will open up the new season once again against each other.

The Pacers will be led by a new head coach in NBA Champion Rick Carlisle, and the Hornets will not only have LaMelo Ball in his sophomore season but a healthy former All-Star in Gordon Hayward.

Last season, the Hornets had been as high as the fourth seed before injuries to Ball and Hayward derailed their mid-season success.

They finished the season as the 10th seed and subsequently lost the first play-in game to the Pacers.

Meanwhile, the Pacers had also been as high as the fourth seed but also had injures of their own to T.J. Warren, Myles Turner and others.

They finished the season as the ninth seed and after beating the Hornets in the first play-in game, got crushed by Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game, which ended their season.

Both teams probably feel that this season they will be in a lot better place in the standings than they were last season if they can play at full strength.

The full schedule for the Pacers can be seen here.

The full schedule for the Hornets can be seen here.