Domantas Sabonis And Malcolm Brogdon's Status For Rockets-Pacers Game

Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis have both been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers.

The status of Brogdon, who is out with an Achilles injury, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The status of Sabonis, who is out with a calf injury, can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pacers and Rockets both come into the game out of the picture.

The Rockets are 10-22 in 32 games, and the Pacers are 13-19 in the same amount of games.

