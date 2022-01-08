Skip to main content
Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte And Jeremy Lamb's Status For Jazz-Pacers Game

Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte and Jeremy Lamb are all listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Utah Jazz and Indianapolis Pacers. Update: Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out, but Jeremy Lamb and Chris Duarte will play.

Update: Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out, but Jeremy Lamb and Chris Duarte will play (see tweet from the team below).  

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Utah Jazz in Indianapolis on Saturday night, and they have had a lot of players out of the lineup recently.  

For Saturday, Chris Duarte, Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremey Lamb are all listed as questionable.   

The status of the three players for the game can be seen in the three tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

The Jazz come into the game on the second night of a back-to-back after losing in Canada to the Raptors on Friday night. 

Meanwhile, the Pacers have not played since they lost at home to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. 

The Jazz are 28-11 and the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Pacers are 14-25 and the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

