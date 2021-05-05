Sports Illustrated home
NBA Injuries: Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard and Bucks' Jrue Holiday Status

Damian Lillard is expected play against the Cavaliers on Wednesday evening, while Jrue Holiday is also expected to play against the Wizards.
Author:
Publish date:

According to the most recent update, Damian Lillard Status in the Trail Blazers Cavs game: Damian Lillard will play on Wednesday. He was listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Cavs in Cleveland on Tuesday. Now it appears that he is still a go for the game. The Tweet relaying the injury report can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Blazers are 12.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel

Lillard is averaging 28.4 points per game this season, and the Trail Blazers are 36-29, which is good for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Jrue Holiday is listed as probable for the Bucks Wizards game on Wednesday: The Bucks beat the Nets at home on Tuesday evening, and in a game that had everyone thinking they were watching a future Eastern Conference Finals matchup, the Bucks will have to keep their guard up and not have a letdown game against the Wizards on Wednesday.

Thankfully for them, they will have star guard Jrue Holiday in the lineup as he had been on the injury report with a hip issue but is listed as probable.

FantasyLabs NBA relayed the injury status of Holiday, and that can be seen embedded in a post below.

The Bucks are 4-point favorites, according to FanDuel

  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE

