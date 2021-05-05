NBA Injuries: Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard and Bucks' Jrue Holiday Status
According to the most recent update, Damian Lillard Status in the Trail Blazers Cavs game: Damian Lillard will play on Wednesday. He was listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Cavs in Cleveland on Tuesday. Now it appears that he is still a go for the game. The Tweet relaying the injury report can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Blazers are 12.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel
Lillard is averaging 28.4 points per game this season, and the Trail Blazers are 36-29, which is good for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
Jrue Holiday is listed as probable for the Bucks Wizards game on Wednesday: The Bucks beat the Nets at home on Tuesday evening, and in a game that had everyone thinking they were watching a future Eastern Conference Finals matchup, the Bucks will have to keep their guard up and not have a letdown game against the Wizards on Wednesday.
Thankfully for them, they will have star guard Jrue Holiday in the lineup as he had been on the injury report with a hip issue but is listed as probable.
FantasyLabs NBA relayed the injury status of Holiday, and that can be seen embedded in a post below.
The Bucks are 4-point favorites, according to FanDuel
