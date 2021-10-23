Former Pacers Star Retires And Joins Houston Rockets Coaching Staff

Publish date:
NBA News: Former Boston Celtics First-Round Pick Retires From The NBA
Gerald Green has announced his retirement from the NBA, and is joining the Houston Rockets coaching staff. Green was a first round pick by the Boston Celtics, and has played for many teams such as the New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers and more.
The 12-year NBA veteran held a press conference before the Houston Rockets host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday (see tweet below from Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet SW).
In the tweet above, the Rockets noted how he will be joining their coaching staff as a player development coach.
Green (2005 first-round pick by the Boston Celtics) played for many teams over his career, and during the 2012-13 season he played for the Indiana Pacers.
He will always be remembered for his incredible dunks.
