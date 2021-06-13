NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Security Guard Who Got Involved In Kevin Durant-P.J. Tucker Scuffle Getting Punished

Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker got into a scuffle during the Nets and Bucks Game 3 contest.

The security guard who got involved in the scuffle between Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker (see ESPN Tweet below) and made contact with Tucker has been punished for his actions.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times and Bleacher Report (Tweets below), the NBA has announced that the security guard has been sanctioned for the contact he made with Tucker.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 1.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

