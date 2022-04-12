Skip to main content
Here's What Tyrese Haliburton Tweeted About This Season's NBA Awards

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to share his thoughts on some of the NBA’s end of season awards.

The 2021-22 NBA season has come to an end for the Indiana Pacers, but Tyrese Haliburton still seems very engaged in what is happening around the league, specifically the season’s awards.

Many journalists and reporters have been releasing their votes for the 2021-22 NBA Awards and Haliburton decided to give his take from a player’s standpoint on who should win some of the awards.

The Pacers guard went to Twitter on Tuesday and did not have an opinion on who should be this year’s Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, but he did give his take on Most Improved Player, Sixth-Man of the Year and Most Valuable Player.

Haliburton named Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers as the league’s MVP this season, Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat as the league’s Sixth-Man and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies as the Most Improved Player.

This season, Tyrese Haliburton played a total of 26 games with the Pacers and he got to see Joel Embiid twice near the end of the season, as the MVP candidate scored 45 and 41 points against the Indiana Pacers in those two meetings.

Entering the offseason, Tyrese Haliburton will be an essential part of the Indiana Pacers’ core and he is going to be a long-term building block for this franchise to try and build around.

Finishing the season 25-57, the Pacers are guaranteed to pick inside of the Top-9 in the 2022 NBA Draft, which is set to take place on June 23 in Brooklyn. 

