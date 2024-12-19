Pacers Injury Report: Critical Guard Listed as Questionable Ahead of Suns Meeting
Perhaps no championship-contending team has been hit harder with injuries this season than the Indiana Pacers. Almost immediately, this team got crushed with injuries to major parts of this team. Both rotation players and starters have gotten hit with the injury bug.
It started in the season opener against the Pistons when James Wiseman tore his Achilles in a game against his former team. He was supposed to be one of the backup centers to Myles Turner. Unfortunately, the other backup center, Isaiah Jackson, also tore his Achilles a few games later.
The backup bigs weren't the only ones to get saddled with injuries. Aaron Nesmith suffered a severe ankle sprain after just six games. He's still weeks away from returning from that injury. Andrew Nembhard only just returned from a knee issue that cost him a few weeks.
Another player who has missed the last few weeks of games is backup guard Ben Sheppard. Sheppard has missed the last 14 games with an oblique injury. Sheppard established himself as a key part of the rotation as a 3-and-D player last season as a rookie.
So far this season, Sheppard is averaging 5.8 points per game, which doesn't seem like a lot. He is shooting over 40% from three, which gives the Pacers some spacing when the bench unit is out there. He is also the best perimeter defender on the bench unit.
Sheppard has quickly turned into a key player for this Indiana team. Ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Suns, he is officially listed as questionable. This would be his first action since playing Miami on November 17th. It would finally bring the Pacers closer to being whole as well.
The Pacers have had a lot of guys miss time this season. Every time they get a player back, they get closer to being the team that made the Eastern Conference Finals last season. They just need to get healthy to be a team that can contend for an NBA Championship.
The injuries have cost the Pacers in the Eastern Conference standings. They currently sit eight in the East at just 12-15. With that being said, they are just three games back from Milwaukee in the fifth spot. They have plenty of time to make up some ground.
Getting Sheppard back would certainly help them do that.
