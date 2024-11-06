Pacers Injury Report: Indiana Starter Ruled Out for Magic Rematch
The Indiana Pacers will take on the Orlando Magic for the second time this season; however, they will be without their starting forward, Aaron Nesmith.
Nesmith has been ruled out of Wednesday's home game against the Magic with a sprained left ankle.
The 25-year-old is averaging 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season, shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 54.5 percent from 3-point range in six games this season. The Pacers' starting small forward averaged 12.2 points per game last season. He's also considered one of the Pacers' top two perimeter defenders.
He was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left foot.
Nesmith suffered a sprained left ankle during the Pacers' loss to the Pelicans on Friday. It's unclear how long he'll wear a walking boot, but while he is sidelined, third-year guard Bennedict Mathurin will continue to be in the starting lineup.
Nesmith will miss his second consecutive game of the season. He missed the team's contest on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Pacers currently have a 3-4 record and will look to reach .500 for the first time since they were 1-1.
Mathurin will continue being the starter in place of Nesmith, and he did so for the first time on Monday. He had a strong performance on both ends of the court, recording 16 points and seven rebounds while slowing down Mavericks superstar guard Luka Dončić.
Nesmith isn't the only player the Pacers could be without; guard Andrew Nembhard, who has a knee issue, is also listed on the injury report.
He is listed as questionable. Nembhard was available for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. In 29 minutes, he scored 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the field, along with three rebounds and three assists, in the 134-127 win.
Through six games this season, Nembhard has averaged 7.7 points, 4.7 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.8 steals while shooting 41 percent from the field and 18 percent from three in 26 minutes per game.
The Pacers are favorites at home with a -4.5 spread, with the over/under set at 227.5 points. The Pacers will play their third game of the season in front of their home crowd. So far, they are 1-1 at Bainbridge Fieldhouse.
Nesmith is in his third year as a Pacer and was selected in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft with the No. 14 overall pick.
