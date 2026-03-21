Wembanyama & Castle's status changes ahead of Pacers-Spurs: Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs announced that center Victor Wembanyama (ankle) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Indiana Pacers, while Stephon Castle (hip) will not play.

For the Pacers, eight different players remain questionable to suit up.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Questionable - Knee

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Calf

Aaron Nesmith: Questionable - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ribs

Ben Sheppard: Questionable - Ankle

T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Hamstring

Obi Toppin: Questionable - Foot

Quenton Jackson: Questionable - Calf

Micah Potter: Questionable - Triceps

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Taelon Peter: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Available - G League (Two-Way)

SPURS

Victor Wembanyama: Questionable - Ankle

Stephon Castle: Out - Hip

David Jones Garcia: Out - Ankle/G League (Two-Way)

Harrison Ingram: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Emanuel Miller: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Mar. 21, 8:00 p.m. EST, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (San Antonio)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 1200 AM/1350 AM (San Antonio)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-55) and San Antonio Spurs (52-18) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Spurs winning the first matchup, (123-111 on Jan. 2).

The Pacers are 45-60 all-time versus the Spurs during the regular season, including 24-28 in home games and 21-32 in road games. The Pacers split the season series against the Spurs in the 2024-2025 regular season.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G TJ McConnell

G Aaron Nesmith

C Jay Huff

F Jalen Slawson

F Jarace Walker

SPURS

G DeAaron Fox

G Stephon Castle

C Victor Wembanyama

F Devin Vassell

F Harrison Barnes

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +17.5 (-110), Spurs -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers +1100, Spurs -2200

Total points scored: 234.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on Pacers fans after loss to Portland Trail Blazers: We have the best fans. Through the challenges of this season, it's been so heartwarming to see the support, feel the support. 17,274 tonight, just humbling. At the end of the game with our depth guys in there, playing their butts off, our crowd was really into it, it was really amazing."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket