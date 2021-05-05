Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon and Kings' Harrison Barnes Status

The Indiana Pacers will be without star point guard Malcolm Brogdon on Wednesday, and the Kings will be without Harrison Barnes.

.Malcolm Brogdon is OUT against the Kings on Wednesday: The Pacers come into a pivotal game with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night without several of their best players. Myles Turner remains out indefinitely, and T.J. Warren is out for the entire season. Now they also have star point guard Malcolm Brogdon ruled out for his third consecutive game, and on a night where a Wizards win over the Bucks and Pacers loss to the Kings would move the Pacers back to the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The post about Brogdon's status can be seen courtesy of FantasyLabs NBA embedded below:

Harrison Barnes is OUT against the Pacers: Harrison Barnes has been a key player on the Kings all season. While the team is already missing star rookie Tyrese Haliburton and starting point guard De'Aaron Fox, missing Barnes on the night will be even bigger of a loss. Barnes is listed as out due to an abductor injury, and with the Kings as the 12th seed in the Western Conference, their chances of making the playoffs for the first time in over a decade seem slim.

The injury report can be seen below from FantastyLabs NBA.

The Pacers are 6.5-favorites, according to FanDuel.

