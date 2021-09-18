Could The Pacers Bring Back Wes?

Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network reports that the Indiana Pacers "have considered the idea of signing" Wes Matthews. The NBA veteran has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and others.

Massey notes that the Pacers getting the NBA Disabled Player Exception is what has to happen first before adding a new player to replace Edmond Sumner who tore his left Achilles.

Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Flies reported on Friday that the Pacers have applied for the Exception (see Tweet below).

Sumner had surgery on Monday.

