Source: Trae Young Expected To Sign Max Contract With Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young is expected to sign the 4+1 max contract with the Atlanta Hawks.
Author:
Publish date:

USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young is expected to sign the 4+1 max contract with the Atlanta Hawks, which he is eligible for on Monday night, a league source said on Monday. 

Jeff Schultz of the Athletic also reported that Young was expected to sign the deal earlier in the day. 

More on the deal can also be read from Sam Amick in The Athletic here, and his Tweet can be seen below. 

Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and was an All-Star in 2020. 

