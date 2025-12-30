Indiana Pacers pummeled by Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets

The Indiana Pacers' losing streak is now at nine games after falling to Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets by a score of 126-119 inside Toyota Center.

Like many of the losses on the current skid, the Pacers kept up early and were in the game for part of the first half, but things slowly began to unravel as the game went on. In the second quarter, the Rockets outscored the Pacers 36-23, which gave Indiana an 18-point deficit at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Rockets stretched their lead by scoring 39 points in the frame. The fourth quarter gave the Pacers a chance to make the score look a little closer than the game actually was.

Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker dribbles against Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Pacers fall again to Rockets

The Pacers were led in scoring by Pascal Siakam, who scored 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Bennedict Mathurin had 14 points, while Andrew Nembhard joined him in double figures with 11 points, but it came on an inefficient 4-of-14 from the field.

The Pacers got some reinforcements off the bench, including 24 minutes from Aaron Nesmith, who played in his second game back from injury. Nesmith scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting with 4-of-6 makes from downtown.

Former Houston Cougars forward Jarace Walker also had a strong showing in his former collegiate home with 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the floor.

The Rockets were led by Kevin Durant, who scored 30 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the floor. Jabari Smith was right behind him in the scoring column with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the only double-double of the game.

The Rockets as a team had 50 rebounds, which absolutely killed the Pacers who only had 30. This was a big reason why the Pacers were several steps behind the Rockets all night long. At their worst, the Pacers were trailing by 28 points against the Rockets.

The Rockets also had 20 points from Amen Thompson with eight rebounds and seven assists, while Reed Sheppard had 13 points off the bench for Houston.

The Pacers will continue to learn from what's been given to them and they will look to apply it as they try to snap the losing streak. The Pacers will now return home for New Year's Eve to take on Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic. Tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Indiana Pacers Stories