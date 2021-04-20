Steph Curry gets MVP Chants in Philadelphia

On Monday night, Steph Curry went off for 49 points and the Philly crowd gave him MVP chants.

Steph Curry, a two-time MVP and the NBA's first and ever unanimous MVP in 2016, got MVP chants away from his home crowd on Monday night.

The All-Star who went off for 49 points in the 107-96 win over the 76ers was at the free-throw line late in the contest, and the city of Brotherly Love gave him a lovely chant of "MVP, MVP,!"

Earlier in the game, he hit a buzzer-beater tie the game at 24-24 at the end of the first quarter over his brother Seth Curry.

Monday night was Curry's second straight game of 47+ points, and the Warriors advanced to 29-29 with a much-needed road win over an elite team. Curry has now entered himself in legitimate MVP discussion with his play last week, which earned him Western Conference Player of The Week honors.

Over on the 76ers side, another MVP candidate in Joel Embiid went two assists shy of a triple-double, posting 28 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

The 76ers fell to 39-18, but remain atop the Eastern Conference.