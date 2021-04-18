Steph Curry Drops 47 in Warriors Loss to Celtics

Steph Curry had a big night in Boston, but the Warriors lost to the Celtics.

Steph Curry went off for 47 points on Saturday night against the Celtics in Boston. However, the Warriors fell late to the Celtics, losing 119-114.

The 3x champion is on a Warriors team that is 28-29 and not the dominant force that they were for years, but they can still make the playoffs, and with Curry, anything is possible in a playoff series.

At 33-years-old the future first-ballot Hall of Famer has been as good as ever. He is averaging over 30 points, five rebounds, and nearly seven assists per game on the season. There is no telling how long he can play at this level when he can shoot with the ability he does.

On the season, Curry is shooting over 42% from the 3-point range.

The Warriors sit as the ninth seed in the Western Conference, which would not have qualified them for the playoffs in past years. However, this season with the play-in tournament, they would be eligible for post-season play.

There are still plenty of games remaining in the season for Curry to lead the Warriors to a better seed that would better position themselves for the playoffs.

Other Pacers stories to check out