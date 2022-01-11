Celtics And Pacers Starting Lineups

The Indiana Pacers are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full starting lineup for the Pacers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Celtics can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pacers come into the game at 15-25 in 40 games, and they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Celtics, they are 19-21 in 40 games, and they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

