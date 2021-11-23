Publish date:
Pacers And Bulls Starting Lineups For Monday Night
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
The Indiana Pacers are in Chicago to play the Bulls on Monday night, and both teams have announced their starting lineup for the game.
The starting lineup for the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The starting lineup for the Bulls can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Coming into the game, the Pacers are 7-11 in their first 18 games, and the Bulls are 12-5 in their first 17 games, which is tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference.
