Jabari Parker Signs with Boston Celtics

The former number two overall pick, Jabari Parker is now a member of the Boston Celtics, the team announced Friday.

Parker last played for the Sacramento Kings, who waived him earlier in the season. After getting traded to the Kings during the middle of the 2019-20 season, Parker never found a home in Luke Walton's rotation with the Kings.

While the King's situation never seemed to materialize, he had a very productive first half of the season before the trade with the Atlanta Hawks in 2019-20.

In 32 games with the Hawks, the former Duke star averaged 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. He also made 23 starts.

Now joining the Boston Celtics, he will be on an organization that has a good track record for developing players. At barely 26-years-old Parker is not young anymore but still clearly has good basketball left in the tank.

The Celtics would be the one team that could truly tap into that potential he still has.

During the 2020-21 season, he played in just three games for the Kings, averaging 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

The Celtics host the Warriors tomorrow night.

