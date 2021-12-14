Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Move During The Warriors-Pacers Game

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Indiana Pacers 102-100 in Indianapolis on Monday night, and during the game, Steph Curry had an absolutely sensational move.

The clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

Curry was being guarded by All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, and he brought out some amazing handles and finished with a beautiful layup at the rim.

The Warriors improved to a 22-5 record, while the Pacers fell to 12-17.

Curry is closing in on the all-time three-point record, and if he had nailed seven three-pointers in the game he would have had the all-time record.

Curry had 26 points and hit five three-pointers, so he is now just two away, and the Warriors play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening.

