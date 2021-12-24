Pacers Knock Off The Rockets In Indy

The Indiana Pacers have been struggling this season, but on Thursday evening in Indianapolis they got back in the win column.

The Pacers knocked off the Houston Rockets 118-106 to advance to 14-19 in their first 33 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Meanwhile, the Rockets fell to 10-23 in the same amount of games.

Myles Turner has a massive game with 32 points, ten rebounds and two blocks.

Caris LeVert also had an impressive game with 24 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, coming just two rebounds short of a triple-double.

As for the Rockets, they were led by Christian Wood, who had 22 points and eight rebounds.

They also got solid production from 2021 second overall pick Jalen Green, who went off for 20 points, veteran Eric Gordon, who had 15 points and five assists and Ja'Sean Tate, who also chipped in with 18 points.

The Pacers will play their next game on Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls in Illinois at the United Center.

