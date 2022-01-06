Pacers Starting Lineup Against Kyrie Irving And The Nets
The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Pacers against the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Pacers will be the first team all season that has to go up against the talented big-three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.
Irving is making his season debut, and will only be playing in road games as a part-time player.
The Pacers come into the game as the 13th seed in the east at 14-24, while the Nets are the second seed at 23-12.
