Pacers Fall To Hornets In Indy

It's 35 games into the 2021-22 NBA season, and the Indiana Pacers are running out of time.

At 14-21 to start the season, they are 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, and the only two teams they have a better record than (in the conference) are the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic (two teams with clearly no desire to make the playoffs).

The Pacers are only two games behind the Boston Celtics for the tenth seed, which is the final play-in tournament spot, but there are also the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors in front of them.

The latest loss for the Pacers came on Wednesday evening at home to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets advanced to 19-17 with the 116-108 win.

LaMelo Ball had 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists and Terry Rozier went off for 35 points.

Over on the Pacers side, Caris LeVert led the way with 27 points, and All-Star Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists.

The Pacers will play their next game on Friday at home against the Chicago Bulls.

