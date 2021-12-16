Pacers Fall To Bucks In Milwaukee

The Indiana Pacers had to go up against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Monday evening in Indianapolis, and they fell 102-100.

Their schedule did not do them any favors as they had to go face the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, and they fell 114-99.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both did not play in the game.

All five starters for the Pacers scored in double-digits and Domantas Sabonis led the way with 16 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 26 points and 14 assists.

Through 30 games this season the Pacers are just 12-18, which for a team that is led by veterans and not in a rebuilding mode is bad.

They have an abundance of veterans such as Sabonis, Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner.

Not to mention they also have T.J Warren who is yet to play in a game this season due to recovering from a stress fracture in his foot.

Even their rookie Chris Duarte, who was drafted 13th overall in this past summer's NBA Draft, is 24-years-old.

This is a team that needs to make the playoffs, but they look like nothing like a playoff team right now.

The Pacers will have a fast turnaround as they face the 4-22 Detroit Pistons at home on Wednesday.

