Watch Lance Stephenson Score His First Basket Back With The Pacers

The Indiana Pacers were in Ohio taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday evening, and they fell 108-104.

The Cavs advanced to 21-16, while the Pacers fell to 14-23.

The one bright spot for Pacers fans was that Lance Stephenson is back with the Pacers for the third time in his career.

He recently signed a 10-day contract with the team, and on Sunday against the Cavs he played 13 minutes, and scored six points, grabbed 1 rebound and dished out three assists.

His first basket back with the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.

The Pacers are currently the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, and are only ahead of the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic in the east

