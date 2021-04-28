NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
The Lakers Record Without Lebron James

The Lakers are 8-12 this season without their best player.
The Los Angeles Lakers are still the team that many expect to make the NBA Finals and potentially win a back-to-back NBA Championship. In fact, they would probably be favored in every series in the playoffs.

That being said, the team is currently in the fifth spot in the Western Conference, which would not give them home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Their record without James in the lineup this season is 8-12 (via Stat Muse). However, in their defense, Davis missed a bunch of those games too.

They will need to get healthy soon.

Jovan Buha of The Atheltic relayed that the Lakers will be without James again on Wednesday against the Wizards.

The Tweet from Buha can be seen below.

"LeBron James is officially out for tomorrow’s game in Washington. Alex Caruso (back spasms) is questionable. Anthony Davis, Dennis Schröder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Marc Gasol are probable," Buha Tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, and Westbrook is playing at an MVP level.

