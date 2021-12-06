Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

The Washington Wizards are Indianapolis to play the Pacers on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Wizards have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA with a 14-10 record in their first 20 games of the season.

As for the Pacers, they have been off to an underwhelming 9-16 in their first 27 games.

The Wizards are 6-7 on the road, while the Pacers are 6-6 at home this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball