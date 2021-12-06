Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Pacers
    Publish date:

    The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Indiana Pacers.
    Author:

    The Washington Wizards are Indianapolis to play the Pacers on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

    The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Coming into the game, the Wizards have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA with a 14-10 record in their first 20 games of the season. 

    As for the Pacers, they have been off to an underwhelming 9-16 in their first 27 games.  

    The Wizards are 6-7 on the road, while the Pacers are 6-6 at home this season. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

