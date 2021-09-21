Former Pacers Star Posts A Really Big Fish

September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Want To See A Huge Fish? Former Boston Celtics First Round Pick Posted One To His Instagram Story On Saturday

Want To See A Huge Fish? Former Boston Celtics First Round Pick Posted One To His Instagram Story On Saturday

Gerald Green posted a picture of a very big fish on his Instagram story. The former Boston Celtics first round pick played for many teams also including the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, New Jersey Nets, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat,
Author:
Publish date:
Gerald Green posted a picture of a very big fish on his Instagram story. The former Boston Celtics first round pick played for many teams also including the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, New Jersey Nets, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat,

Gerald Green shared a picture of a very big fish on his Instagram story on Saturday, the photo can be seen in a screenshot that was captured from his Instagram account @g.green14.

From Gerald Green's Instagram Story On September 18. 

From Gerald Green's Instagram Story On September 18. 

In the photo Green is holding a massive fish, that it appears as if he caught while fishing. 

After being drafted by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2005 NBA Draft, Green has played 12 seasons in the NBA. 

The 35 year old has played for the Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets. 

Green spent the 2012-13 season in Indiana where he averaged 7.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. 

The last time he played was for the Rockets in 2019 when they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs. 

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported on September 4, that Green worked out for the Rockets that week. 


Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16412931_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Will Pay Monta Ellis More Than Thanasis Antetokounmpo

USATSI_11890982_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Posts A Really Big Fish

USATSI_16136840_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Will Pay Ellis More Than The Knicks Will Pay Quickley Next Season

USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
News

Former Pacers Star Wants The Pacers To Win The 2023 NBA Title

USATSI_16102848_168388303_lowres
News

Pacer Signs With T-Wolves

USATSI_16337677_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Rookie Duarte Is Already The Same Age As Giannis Was In His 6th Season

USATSI_16243629_168388303_lowres
News

MPJ Tags Pacers' Torrey Craig In His Instagram Story

USATSI_16482809_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Assistant Heads To The Pistons

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Check Out What Indiana Pacers Star Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted On Monday