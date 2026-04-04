4 Second-Round NBA Draft Prospects to Watch Closely in the Final Four

While much of the attention is centered on lottery talent, the second round of the NBA Draft continues to produce impactful role players and long-term contributors. This year’s class features several experienced prospects with defined skill sets who could carve out roles early at the next level.

Here are four names to keep an eye on as potential second-round selections:

Tarris Reed Jr. | Center | UConn

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While most will remember the near halfcourt game-winner from Braylon Mullins that lifted UConn to a 73–72 victory over No. 1 Duke, it was Tarris Reed Jr.’s dominant performance that kept the Huskies within striking distance.

Reed Jr. finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, anchoring both ends of the floor and delivering the kind of interior presence that ultimately made Mullins’ heroics possible.

At 6-foot-11 and 265 pounds, Reed brings a physical presence that immediately translates to the NBA level. The 22.87-year-old big man was highly productive in his final collegiate season, averaging 14.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 62.1% from the field.

Reed’s value lies in his interior dominance. He’s a strong rebounder, an effective rim protector and a reliable finisher around the basket. He also flashed some passing ability (2.4 assists per game), suggesting more offensive feel than traditional rim-running centers.

His high motor, combined with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, makes him an intriguing prospect and a strong candidate to hear his name called in the middle of the second round. That physical profile, along with his activity level, gives him a clear pathway to contributing as an energy big who can impact the game on the glass and around the rim.

However, there are legitimate concerns that could limit his ceiling and draft stock. He has yet to develop a reliable outside shot, which narrows his offensive versatility in today’s spacing-oriented NBA. Defensively, while his length is a clear asset, his tendency to pick up fouls and struggles when asked to switch onto quicker players raise questions about how seamlessly he can fit into modern defensive schemes.

Those factors may ultimately cap his role at the next level, but for teams seeking frontcourt depth and physicality, his tools and motor still make him a worthwhile second-round investment.

Andrej Stojaković | Wing | Illinois

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) reaches for the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cam Manyawu (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The son of former NBA sharpshooter Peja Stojaković, Andrej Stojaković is beginning to carve out his own path during Illinois’ run to the Final Four.

In the Fighting Illini’s matchup against Iowa, Stojaković delivered one of his most efficient performances of the season, scoring 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting while adding five rebounds and a steal off the bench. His impact was instrumental in securing the win, helping push Illinois to its first Final Four appearance since 2005 and further solidifying his emergence on the national stage.

At 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Stojaković possesses ideal size for a modern NBA wing. The 21.84-year-old averaged 13.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient 50.3% from the field.

However, his 24.4% shooting from three raises questions about his long-term offensive ceiling, particularly in a league that prioritizes spacing. Still, his scoring instincts, size and touch (82.3% from the free-throw line) suggest there is room for growth as a perimeter shooter.

Stojaković is not currently projected to be selected in the second round and could opt to return to Illinois for his final season. However, should he remain in the draft—and if several prospects projected ahead of him withdraw—his outlook could shift in his favor.

With his size and efficiency inside the arc, Stojaković offers traits that may appeal to teams late in the second round. His pedigree, as the son of former NBA standout Peja Stojaković, could also work in his favor, reinforcing the belief that his game still has room to grow at the professional level.

Jaden Bradley | Point Guard | Arizona

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Bradley offers a balanced backcourt skill set with encouraging two-way upside. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 39.4% from three—an important development for his NBA projection.

At 22.76 years old, Bradley plays with composure and control, limiting mistakes (1.7 turnovers per game) while contributing defensively with 1.4 steals per contest.

Bradley possesses several traits that translate well to the NBA level, highlighted by his burst, ability to attack downhill and overall offensive upside. He thrives when putting pressure on the defense, using his quick first step and body control to get into the paint and create opportunities for himself and others.

There are still areas of his game that require development, particularly as a finisher, perimeter shooter and consistent defender. Those improvements will be key in determining how quickly he can carve out a role at the next level.

But even with those concerns, his overall production and flashes of upside at Arizona position him as a strong candidate to be selected near the top or middle of the second round.





Nimari Burnett | Guard | Michigan

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) shoots while defended by Tennessee Volunteers forward Jaylen Carey (23) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Burnett’s collegiate journey has been anything but linear. He entered the NCAA as a freshman at Texas Tech during the 2020–21 season, appearing in limited action before stepping away from the program for personal reasons in early January.

He later transferred to Alabama, where he missed his first season recovering from knee surgery. In his second year with the Crimson Tide, Burnett appeared in 27 games, making nine starts before ultimately transferring once again—this time to Michigan, where he has found stability. With the Wolverines, Burnett has played in 107 of his 146 career games, starting every one of them and establishing himself as a consistent presence in the lineup.

Standing at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, Burnett is a combo guard that uses his size to his advantage. He is one of the more experienced prospects in this group at 24.6 years old, and his game reflects that maturity. The 6-foot-5 guard shot 38.1% from three while providing steady, low-usage production.

Averaging 8.4 points per game, Burnett won’t command touches offensively, but his ability to space the floor and play within a system makes him an intriguing option for teams seeking depth on the wing.

Surrounded by high-level talent and three potential top-20 picks, Burnett has embraced a secondary role at Michigan—and thrived within it. He has leaned into doing the little things, providing steady guard play without needing to dominate the ball.

While he is currently projected to go undrafted, Burnett’s experience, shooting ability and willingness to accept a role could make him an appealing option in the back half of the second round for teams in need of guard depth.

Final Thought

The second round is often where teams find value, and this group highlights the variety of ways prospects can impact winning. Whether it’s Reed’s interior presence, Bradley’s steady guard play, Stojaković’s upside or Burnett’s shooting, each brings a skill that could translate at the next level—and potentially outperform their draft position.

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