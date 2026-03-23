How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Orlando Magic, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Pacers can’t shake the Washington Wizards, but will continue trudging forward and piling up the losses in an effort to win the race to the NBA’s worst record.

Indiana remains intent on winding up with the NBA’s worst record to ensure no worse than the No. 4 pick in June’s draft. The Pacers control their destiny in terms of securing a top-four pick by finishing last and put itself in this position after adding center Ivica Zubac from the L.A. Clippers in a trade for Bennedict Mathurin and a couple of picks just before the trade deadline.

One of those picks was a lottery selection in this draft that is unprotected if it falls between 5-9. That protection has become a huge factor in their remaining games.

Indiana has dropped 16 straight games to match the Wizards, who are one game ahead of them for the NBA’s worst record. Washington also holds the tiebreaker by virtue of head-to-head success. The Pacers haven’t won a single game since the NBA resumed action following the All-Star break.

The Orlando Magic have matched their season-long through their current four-game skid. Lakers guard Luke Kennard sent them to their latest defeat with a 3-pointer at the buzzer on Saturday night, providing a rough ending to a game where the team made winning plays down the stretch until the final breakdown.Franz Wagner, Anthony Black and Jonathan Isaac will miss another game, and they’ll be joined by starting point guard Jalen Suggs, who was ruled out in the early afternoon due to an illness.

This skid has dropped the Magic from the No. 5 spot in the East to eighth, a half-game up on the Miami Heat for ninth, which dooms whoever ends up there to a play-in elimination game right off the bat. The Charlotte Hornets are currently 10th, just 1.5 games behind Orlando.

The Magic are now a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks and a game behind the Toronto Raptors, now fifth in the East. All the teams from 5-to-10 are separated by 2.5 games 11 to 12 remaining.

Orlando is 7-5 in March, 21-13 at home and 24-21 against Eastern Conference foes. The Pacers are 5-31 on the road and 11-33 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers at Magic

Game date, time and location: Monday, March 23, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), 1070 The Fan (Pacers)

Pacers face prospect of being swept by Magic

The Indiana Pacers (15-56) visit the Orlando Magic (38-32) in the third and final meeting of the season between the teams.

After a 112-110 win in Indiana on New Year’s eve that Paolo Banchero rescued with a late bucket, the Magic posted a 135-127 win on Jan. 4 for their first victory of 2026. Desmond Bane led the way with 21 points. Carter has averaged 12 points and 11.5 rebounds in the wins.

The Magic have won four straight against the Pacers and are 7-2 over the last nine. Orlando has won three of four at Kia Center against Indiana and is looking to avoid a third straight home loss for the second time this season. The Magic are just 5-5 over their last 10 home games.

The Pacers are up 73-59 on Orlando in the all-time series dating back to 1989-90. Indiana won 19 or 21 against the Magic between March 2013-Dec. 2018.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -12.5 (-110), Pacers +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Magic -800, Pacers +550

Total: 231.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

F Jarace Walker

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jevon Carter

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Ivica Zubac: Out - Rib Fracture

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear

Pascal Siakam: Questionable - Right Knee Sprain

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Right Calf Contusion

Aaron Nesmith: Questionable - Right Ankle Injury Management

Obi Toppin: Questionable - Right Foot Injury Management

Johnny Furphy: Out - Right ACL Tear

Jalen Slawson: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Taelon Peter: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Ethan Thompson: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Out - Illness

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Anthony Black: Out - Left Lateral Abdominal Strain

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Sprain