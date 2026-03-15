Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Mar. 8, 8:00 p.m. CST, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-52) and Milwaukee Bucks (27-39) meet for the third of four regular season matchups, with the Bucks winning the first three, (117-115 on Nov. 5, 111-94 on Dec. 23 and 105-99 on Feb. 6).

The Pacers are 97-121 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 63-46 in home games and 34-75 in road games. The Bucks won the season series against the Pacers in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the Pacers won the the series in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Kam Jones

G Taelon Peter

C Jay Huff

F Kobe Brown

F Jarace Walker

BUCKS

G Kevin Porter Jr.

G Ryan Rollins

C Myles Turner

F AJ Green

F Kyle Kuzma

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Questionable - Knee

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Calf

Aaron Nesmith: Questionable - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Questionable - Ankle

Ben Sheppard: Questionable - Ankle

T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Hamstring

Obi Toppin: Questionable - Foot

Quenton Jackson: Questionable - Calf

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Taelon Peter: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Out - G League (Two-Way)

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf

Ousmane Dieng: Out - Illness

Pete Nance: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +7.5 (-110), Bucks -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers +230, Bucks -285

Total points scored: 228.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after their loss to the New York Knicks: "The inability to get stops was certainly, probably part of it at key times. They got a couple of second-chance opportunities that were untimely for us, so yeah, we'll take a look. I thought we had some looks that didn't go down too, so, all that stuff we got to look at, take consideration and go from there."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket