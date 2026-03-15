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Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

A full preview of Sunday's matchup in Portland.
Alex Toledo|
Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

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Indiana PacersMilwaukee Bucks

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Mar. 8, 8:00 p.m. CST, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-52) and Milwaukee Bucks (27-39) meet for the third of four regular season matchups, with the Bucks winning the first three, (117-115 on Nov. 5, 111-94 on Dec. 23 and 105-99 on Feb. 6).

The Pacers are 97-121 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 63-46 in home games and 34-75 in road games. The Bucks won the season series against the Pacers in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the Pacers won the the series in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Kam Jones

G Taelon Peter

C Jay Huff

F Kobe Brown

F Jarace Walker

BUCKS

G Kevin Porter Jr.

G Ryan Rollins

C Myles Turner

F AJ Green

F Kyle Kuzma

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Questionable - Knee

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Calf

Aaron Nesmith: Questionable - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Questionable - Ankle

Ben Sheppard: Questionable - Ankle

T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Hamstring

Obi Toppin: Questionable - Foot

Quenton Jackson: Questionable - Calf

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Taelon Peter: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Out - G League (Two-Way)

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf

Ousmane Dieng: Out - Illness

Pete Nance: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +7.5 (-110), Bucks -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers +230, Bucks -285

Total points scored: 228.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after their loss to the New York Knicks: "The inability to get stops was certainly, probably part of it at key times. They got a couple of second-chance opportunities that were untimely for us, so yeah, we'll take a look. I thought we had some looks that didn't go down too, so, all that stuff we got to look at, take consideration and go from there."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

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Alex Toledo
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