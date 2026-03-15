Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
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Game date, time and location: Sunday, Mar. 8, 8:00 p.m. CST, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-52) and Milwaukee Bucks (27-39) meet for the third of four regular season matchups, with the Bucks winning the first three, (117-115 on Nov. 5, 111-94 on Dec. 23 and 105-99 on Feb. 6).
The Pacers are 97-121 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 63-46 in home games and 34-75 in road games. The Bucks won the season series against the Pacers in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the Pacers won the the series in 2023-2024.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Kam Jones
G Taelon Peter
C Jay Huff
F Kobe Brown
F Jarace Walker
BUCKS
G Kevin Porter Jr.
G Ryan Rollins
C Myles Turner
F AJ Green
F Kyle Kuzma
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Pascal Siakam: Questionable - Knee
Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Calf
Aaron Nesmith: Questionable - Ankle
Ivica Zubac: Questionable - Ankle
Ben Sheppard: Questionable - Ankle
T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Hamstring
Obi Toppin: Questionable - Foot
Quenton Jackson: Questionable - Calf
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
Taelon Peter: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Ethan Thompson: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Jalen Slawson: Out - G League (Two-Way)
BUCKS
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf
Ousmane Dieng: Out - Illness
Pete Nance: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +7.5 (-110), Bucks -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Pacers +230, Bucks -285
Total points scored: 228.5 (over -112, under -108)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after their loss to the New York Knicks: "The inability to get stops was certainly, probably part of it at key times. They got a couple of second-chance opportunities that were untimely for us, so yeah, we'll take a look. I thought we had some looks that didn't go down too, so, all that stuff we got to look at, take consideration and go from there."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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