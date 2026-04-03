Siakam, Nembhard, Nesmith & Diabate's status for Pacers-Hornets: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Friday, Apr. 3, 7:00 p.m. EST, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Charlotte)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 92.7 FM (Charlotte)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (18-58) and Charlotte Hornets (41-36) meet for the fourth of four regular season matchup, with the Pacers winning the first two (127-118 on Nov. 19, 114-112 on Jan. 8), while losing the last one 133-109 on Feb. 26. The Hornets won the season series, 2-1, in 2024-2025.

The Pacers are 77-57 all-time against the Hornets during the regular season, including 45-21 in home games and 32-36 in road games.

The Pacers are coming into this game as the 13th seed in the East, in a virtual tie with the 14th-seeded Brooklyn Nets and one games ahead of the Washington Wizards.

The Hornets, on the other hand, head into this game as the eighth seed in the East, half a game ahead of the Orlando Magic, one game ahead of the Miami Heat and 1.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Quenton Jackson

G Ben Sheppard

C Jay Huff

F Kobe Brown

F Pascal Siakam

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Kon Knueppel

C Moussa Diabate

F Brandon Miller

F Miles Bridges

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Available - Knee

Andrew Nembhard: Back - Back

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Back

Obi Toppin: Available - Foot

Jarace Walker: Out - Back

T.J. McConnell: Out - Hamstring

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ribs

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Taelon Peter: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Available - G League (Two-Way)

HORNETS

Moussa Diabate: Out - Ankle

Grant Williams: Out - Knee

PJ Hall: Out - Ankle, (Two-Way)

Antonio Reeves: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Tosan Evbuomwan: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +15.5 (-108), Hornets -15.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Pacers +810, Hornets -1350

Total points scored: 234.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on their 49 assists in their win over the Chicago Bulls: "Played with great tempo from the very beginning. We had 30 in the first half, which is the most in the league the entire season. And look, when the ball has energy, it goes in the basket more."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket