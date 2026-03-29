Siakam, Nembhard, Nesmith & Powell's status for Heat-Pacers: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Mar. 25, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Sun (Miami)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (16-56) and Miami Heat (39-35) meet for the third and final regular season matchup. So far this season, the teams have split both previous games, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home floor. The Pacers are 77-59 all-time against the Heat during the regular season, including 52-15 in home games and 25-44 in road games.

The Pacers, on the other hand, are coming into this game as the 15th seed in the East, (one game behind the Brooklyn Nets, 1.5 games behind the Washington Wizards), and the worst record in the NBA.

The Heat, on the other hand, head into this game as the ninth seed in the East, in a virtual tie with the tenth-seeded Charlotte Hornets and half a game ahead of the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Quenton Jackson

C Jay Huff

F Pascal Siakam

F Jarace Walker

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Questionable - Knee

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Back

Aaron Nesmith: Doubtful - Back

Obi Toppin: Questionable - Back/Foot

Jarace Walker: Questionable - Back

T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Hamstring

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ribs

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Taelon Peter: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Doubtful - G League (Two-Way)

HEAT

Norman Powell: Out - Illness

Trevor Keels: Out - G League/Two-Way

Jahmir Young: Out - G League/Two-Way

Vlad Goldin: Out - G League/Two-Way

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +9 (-112), Heat -9 (-108)

Moneyline: Pacers +300, Heat -375

Total points scored: 244.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after loss to Los Angeles Clippers: "Pretty amazing, all that can happen within 0.4 seconds, if you think about it. But, a lot of what our season has been about is guys stepping up into situations they've never been in before."

"Whether it's depth players playing during crunch-time or a situation like Jay [Huff] going to the line with 0.1 [seconds] in a one-point game and he's never done that in an NBA game and he will learn from that. We had some other mistakes down the stretch that were costly, those are things we must learn from."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket