Braden Smith becomes the latest hometown kid to join the Pacers

Purdue standout Braden Smith is staying home.



The Indiana Pacers made a move on night two of the NBA Draft, and ultimately acquired the draft rights to Smith with the 38th overall pick. The 5'10 guard now joins a relatively long list of former Indiana collegiate athletes that ended up playing for, or at least spending some time with, the hometown Pacers.

A year ago, it was former Hoosier Thomas Bryant playing for the Pacers, (and contributing in the NBA Finals.) A little before that, it was Hoosier-turned-Pacer and All-Star selection Victor Oladipo. Other notable IU players that spent some time in Indy were Tom Abernethy, Butch Carter, Quinn Buckner, and of course George McGinnis. Steve Alford was the one the fans wanted before the franchise decided to choose a young man by the name of Reggie Miller instead.

Notre Dame has also produced a few players for the Pacers including Troy Murphy and a short stint from Ben Hansbrough. Four-time All-Star Shawn Marion got his start playing at Vincennes University, and actually wore #31 in his NBA career in honor of Reggie.

For Purdue, Braden Smith becomes the fifth Boilermaker to become a Pacer, and the first since former All-Star Brad Miller played in Indy in the early 2000s.

The success of guys like Brad Miller and Oladipo helped to bridge a gap between fans of these rival teams, coming together to support the Pacers. What will fans think about Braden Smith? We've already seen a mixed reaction online, and that will likely continue to be the case until Smith performs on the court.

“Obviously I feel like a lot of people here are family.”



Braden Smith shares what it meant to workout for the Pacers after growing up in Indiana, his favorite memory of his college career with @BoilerBall and where he sees himself fitting in at the next level. pic.twitter.com/yq7HKJ5uzm — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 15, 2026

The Pacers expect to head into next season with Tyrese Haliburton and TJ McConnell at the point guard position, with Andrew Nembhard fully capable of running the show himself. It may be tough for Braden Smith to see the court, but the Pacers clearly see something there. Injuries happen, and you never know who will end up getting significant time in the rotation throughout the season.



Concerns about Smith's height and athleticism are warranted, but it's also a guy who has proven the doubters wrong many times before.

That mindset will fit right in with the Pacers franchise, and Smith will have some great veterans to lean on. TJ McConnell is actually a few inches taller than Smith, but could be the perfect mentor along with Haliburton for the Purdue grad.



Any time a former Hoosier or Boilermaker is in the building at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indianapolis crowd gives a loud ovation of appreciation. Getting a chance to see these players suit up for their hometown team brings another level of excitement.

Feb 22, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacer s Victor Oladipo stands on the court after the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Things didn't end well with Oladipo, but he had a few really special years. Whether it was the legends of old, or players who were only here for a short time, it's a fun group to keep track of that brings even more interest to the season ahead.

Even if Braden Smith ends up playing more for the G-League Noblesville Boom this coming season, that in itself could bring a lot of excitement for fans at those games. For the Pacers, they'll have bigger goals in mind after using the 38th pick in the draft on their guy. Will this former Boiler prove some people wrong and become part of his hometown team's future plans?

Only time will tell.