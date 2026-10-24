INDIANAPOLIS -- With a minute left to go in the 2nd quarter, the Pacers trailed Dallas 73-40. Pascal Siakam through an errant pass to Aaron Nesmith that was stolen by Cooper Flagg.

As Flagg took off for the fastbreak dunk, Nesmith kicked it into high-gear to try and prevent an easy two from happening. When Flagg rose to dunk the basketball, Nesmith gave him a hard foul and knocked him to the ground.

You could see Flagg's shoulder hit the hardwood emphatically and the Mavericks took exception to the play.

Video: Naji Marshall pushes Pascal Siakam in the back and gets in Aaron Nesmith’s face after Nesmith fouled Flagg.



Nesmith and Marshall exchange words. pic.twitter.com/9iTcMB0H3f — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) October 24, 2026

Naji Marshall sprinted down the floor and pushed Siakam in the back to make his way to Nesmith to let him know he didn't like his foul. Nesmith got back in the face of Marshall and the two had to be separated by security and coaching staffs.

The officials went to the replay monitor to review the play. Nesmith's called foul was upgraded to a flagrant one. He and Marshall were also assessed techincal fouls for the shoving after the play.

After the game, Dusty May shared that Flagg has "left shoulder soreness and that he’ll be evaluated in the next couple of days."

Siakam Gets Technical Foul

Oct 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball while Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game was chippy from the jump. After Pacers fans gave Tyrese Haliburton a warm welcome back this turned into an offensive masterclass from the Mavericks. The Pacers trailed by 17 points at the end of the first quarter and by 34 at the half.

Indiana played as awful of a first half as you could imagine and it led to high emotions causing them to do uncharacteristic things.

Siakam was called for a techincal foul for pushing P.J. Washington in the back on a free throw and early into the game Irving and Haliburton exchanged words after an original foul on Haliburton was changed to go against Irving.

Nembhard and Sasser Exchange Words

Oct 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) dribbles the ball while Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The disdain for one another continued into the second half when Marcus Sasser fouled Nembhard driving to the basket late in the third. After the foul, Nembhard and Jackson had some words for Sasser, and he returned the favor. Nothing was reviewed, but these three guys talking isn't suprising.

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