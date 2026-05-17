Could the Pacers Have Kept Their 2026 First-Round Pick Out of the Ivica Zubac Trade?

When the Indiana Pacers struck a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers on February 5, they took a calculated risk by sending out their 2026 first-round pick with top-four protection attached to it.

Pacers fans are aware that the pick has now conveyed to the Clippers following the NBA Draft Lottery results, but what they may not know is that there was reportedly another way to get the Ivica Zubac deal done without including Indiana’s 2026 first-round pick.

Following the aftermath of the NBA Draft Lottery, local radio host Jake Query shared some interesting behind-the-scenes information on an episode of Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network regarding how negotiations between the Pacers and Clippers unfolded.

“It is my understanding that the Pacers, when they were in discussion with the Clippers, said we want to make sure that we hold onto our pick for this year’s draft because it’s a talent-rich draft. Clippers said, ‘then no deal,’” Query continued. “[The Pacers said] ‘come on, let’s talk about this.’ The Clippers said, ‘fine, here’s the thing, we’ll let you off the hook out of this year’s draft pick if you give us Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin.’ At the very least, one of those two.”

This is the first time I’ve heard that the Pacers could have offered Andrew Nembhard and/or Obi Toppin to the Clippers for Ivica Zubac while retaining their 2026 first-round pick.

From a salary standpoint, those players are close enough to Zubac’s number that the framework could have legally worked with additional pieces involved. It’s an interesting alternative to think about considering the Pacers ultimately gave up a top-five pick.

Query added more context to how negotiations progressed:

“The Pacers said, ‘we are not moving on from our top-seven players.’ Notably Toppin and Nembhard, the names mentioned, ‘we’re not moving from it.’”

Query then shared the Clippers’ response:

“Fine. In that case, you’re going to give us your first-round pick.”

This stance by Indiana highlights just how strongly the organization believes in its current core. The Pacers clearly viewed Zubac as the missing piece to that top-seven group, and they were unwilling to move any player they considered part of it.

Query later explained how the two teams eventually reached an agreement:

“The Pacers came back and said, ‘what if we protect it for the top four? You can have it if it’s five and beyond.’ Clippers said, ‘deal.’ Throw in Isaiah Jackson, and Mathurin goes there, and etc. That’s how this went down.”

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Clippers initially wanted one of Indiana’s top-seven players, but ultimately chose to go the Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, and draft-pick route to strengthen their collection of future assets.

Query concluded the discussion with this:

“In order to get that pick, if you want the Pacers to select one of those top-four players, it would have come at the cost of Nembhard or Toppin, and that’s how it went down.”

After Query shared the information, co-host Derek Schultz asked:

“Was Toppin really one of them? Because I would have given up Toppin over risking losing the No. 5 pick.”

Query clarified:

“I believe that it was Toppin and Nembhard.”

If the framework truly was Toppin and Nembhard for Zubac, plus whatever additional salary was necessary to make the deal work, I think that breaks up too much of the Pacers’ core.

I’m sure there are fans who would have loved the idea of sliding Bennedict Mathurin into the starting lineup in place of Nembhard while also keeping the No. 5 pick to draft a rookie, but that probably pushes Indiana’s timeline back a few years.

Final Thoughts

Obi Toppin and Andrew Nembhard | Obi Toppin Instagram

Indiana’s decision to remove Toppin and Nembhard from trade discussions and pivot toward another framework that still landed its starting center was the correct move, even if the No. 5 pick eventually outplays both players five years from now.

The Pacers front office owed it to the core that just fell short of an NBA Championship to give this group another couple of years together before considering major changes. Indiana is operating like a franchise that is fully committed to winning now, and it will continue making aggressive moves to maximize this championship window.

One last thing: if the Pacers were unwilling to include Andrew Nembhard and Obi Toppin in trade talks before because they wanted to preserve their core seven, don’t expect them to suddenly become available in deals this summer either.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.