Before the 2026 NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers elected to bring in Darrell “DJ” Armstrong Jr, who is the son of former Indiana Pacers guard and NBA Champion Darrell Armstrong. DJ was brought in for a pre-draft workout by the Pacers after his college career, which began at Odessa College, Texas Permian Basin, and then became a key role player at UMBC (University of Maryland, Baltimore County).

While at Odessa College, he played 68 games, started 18 of those games, scored 427 career points, and helped lead them to 58-11record. He was also able to help them secure two conference titles and two NJCAA Elite Eight runs.

During his time at Texas Permian Basin, he became a high-minute guard who averaged 11.5 points per game in 2023-24 and 12.3 points per game in 2024-25. He would earn his nickname “3-J” for his three-point shooting and wearing the number three. Finally, when he arrived at UMBC, he increased his scoring average to 13.1 points, while averaging 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, according to ESPN.

After his workout with the Pacers, DJ was asked how he thought the workout went for him.

“I think it went well. Shot well in the shooting drill,” said Armstrong in an interview with the Pacers.

“On defense, I held my own—definitely had some great possessions, great contests, everything. I feel like I was talking, finding ways to talk to my teammates, be uplifting, have great character. So, I think it was good.”

DJ’s father Darrell was recently asked what it meant to him that the Pacers extend his son the opportunity.

“Well, I mean, he had seven of them, so it was just great to see him, you know. And most of it was funny — actually, most of it was all the old teams I played for. Dallas Mavericks: he had a great workout with them. He said he didn't shoot the ball great with Indiana, but he still had a good workout, especially defensively. He also had one with Charlotte, one with Orlando, one with Milwaukee, and one with Phoenix. I'm not sure if I got all of them, but he had the opportunity to at least be seen, because DJ is still fresh to a lot of people. He played D2 basketball, junior college, then D2, and then he got that extra year when he played at UMBC (University of Maryland, Baltimore County), and that's the first time anybody really knew who he was, what was going on." Darrel, Armstrong

“Like, "Is that Darrell Armstrong's son?" You know? And to make the NCAA tournament, even though they lost in the play-in game, but still to make the tournament, win a conference championship and a tournament championship with UMBC (University of Maryland, Baltimore County), especially over Vermont, who's always been a good team and won their division, and to be named MVP, it was just great to see. That's why I say it was a fun year last year for me to watch him.”

He added, “I just saw how he grew, and he kept growing and growing and kept doing big things. Looking forward to him hopefully getting into the G League, because it was a disappointment with him in Orlando. Something went crazy with his physical, so he didn't really get the chance to participate in summer league, because it was basically a tryout for him to make the team. But at the end of the day, things happen, so you just must adjust and get ready for the next challenge in his life, and that's going to be the G League draft and everything.”

When DJ was asked what advice, his father shared throughout the process?

“Take advantage of the opportunity. Just be myself. I've played basketball for a long time. At the end of the day, like I always say, it's just hoops—in between the lines is all that matters. And I feel like that's pretty much all he tells me: just be myself.”

DJ would later sign with the Orlando Magic to be part of their summer league team but was not able to play due to something wrong with his physical, according to his father. But it will give him more motivation to reach his goal of playing in the NBA, and writing his own path.