Last week, in an interview with Paul Davis, who is a Banking Consultant at Bank Slate, NBA Champion and current San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes revealed that he purchased a small bank in his home state of Iowa. The deal is worth $25 million.



NBA veteran Harrison Barnes just bought a small Iowa bank — putting in $25M of his own money.



We discussed why he did it, his "Dream Team" board, and what 14 years in NBA locker rooms taught him about banking.



Full Q&A in Monday's Bank Slate.https://t.co/YXXhG8es77 pic.twitter.com/IjRRfo9dSS — Paul Davis (@The_Bank_Slate) August 28, 2026

According to Coltrane Carlson of raccoonvalleyradio.com, Barnes stopped by Community State Bank in Paton this past Wednesday to meet the staff and introduce the new directors.



“I think what makes Community State Bank, so special, are really just how this bank was formed. But, the leadership of (CEO) Craig (Marquardt) and Jake (Bohnet) has been phenomenal. And I think that when you are talking about banking, you’re talking about trust and I think the leadership that those guys exemplify on a day-to-day basis makes it exciting to want to support and build upon the legacy that they can say that’s been here now for 70 years.”



Barnes would enroll in the Iowa School for Banking with the Iowa Bankers Association, while the Spurs were in the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. So, he would have to balance his duties as a basketball player, banking interest, being a father, and husband.



“I think the biggest thing is that you have to be where your feet are. When I’m focused on basketball and I’m in that lane, I’m 100 percent a basketball player. When I’m here trying to figure out how to best support and serve Community State Bank, I’m 100-percent in this lane, right? When I’m at home and I’m with my family, I’m 100-percent a husband and a father right? Like, I think every time that you step into a room, you step into a space, you are 100-percent where you’re feet are at, and that’s how I find the balance.”



Per Carlson, everything will stay the same, except that the ownership is now with Barnes & Company.





Harrison Barnes' Former Teammate Tyrese Haliburton Reacts to The News





When the news started to circulate online, Barnes' former teammate with the Sacramento Kings, now Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, revealed Harrison mapped out his plans to do just this back in the 2020-2021 season.



“HB told me this was the plan my rookie year!! I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. That was the first time I realized dudes in the NBA got real families and are real adults like wtf lol,” Haliburton wrote on X.



HB told me this was the plan my rookie year!! I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. That was the first time I realized dudes in the NBA got real families and are real adults like wtf lol https://t.co/OLo3W3nzLe — Tyrese Haliburton (@Hali) August 29, 2026

Some other investments in Barnes investment portfolio includes:



• HBT Financial (HBT)



• Triumph Financial (TFIN)



• Live Oak Bank (LOB)



• Cass Information Systems (CASS)



• Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB)



• Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)



• Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)



• FFB Bancorp (FFBB)



According to the site, "Barnes & Co.'s mission statement is to protect and develop the human, intellectual, financial, and brand of the Harrison & Brittany Barnes Family.



"Barnes & Co. mission is to protect and develop the human, intellectual, financial and social capital of the Harrison & Brittany Barnes Family. The non-indexed portion of the firm's holdings, are focused in financial services. Investments in a concentrated core of traditional financial institutions are complemented by select involvement in venture-backed B2B financial technologies."

