Indiana Pacers NBA Offseason Tracker: Free Agency, Trades, Rumors and Updates

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June 12, 2026

Trey Murphy III linked to the Indiana Pacers

Jan 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

According to NBA insider, Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons are showing interesting in trading for New Orleans Pelicans' two-way small forward, Trey Murphy III.

“External trade interest in New Orleans' Trey Murphy III remains intense, league sources say. Yet I was told this week that the inquiries have all been of an inbound nature. League sources say that the Pelicans have not offered Murphy anywhere and that this is the first time their new front office regime headed by Joe Dumars has been truly willing to field offers for Murphy. As one team interested in Murphy put it to me this week: "They want a lot." Two teams known to have expressed interest in the 25-year-old sharpshooter, I'm told, are Detroit and Indiana.”

This is the first public reporting we have heard about the Indiana Pacers and Trey Murphy III. It is worth noting that Marc Stein and Jake Fischer were very much in the know on the Pacers pursuit of Ivica Zubac during the NBA Trade Deadline. For them to share this nugget of information means that there is a good indication Indiana has expressed interest.

I have written about the pros and cons to trading for Murphy and there is a lot to like, but also a lot to consider when making this move.



The 6-foot-8 wing is the perfect wing that any GM would covet, so the Pelicans are making it known that they would like a Desmond Bane level package in return. The Magic sent out 4 unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2026, 2028, and 2030; as well as a top-two protected first-round pick swap in 2029. Indiana can trade their 2027, 2031, and 2033 first-round picks, and first-round pick swaps in 2028, 2030, and 2032.

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