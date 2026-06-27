Iowa State Guard Signs with Indiana Pacers; Five More Players Join Summer League Roster

After the NBA Draft concluded on Wednesday evening, the Indiana Pacers signed Iowa State's, Tamin Lipsey, to an Exhibit 10 contract.

The Cyclone's point guard worked out for the Indiana Pacers in a pre-draft workout on June 4, 2026. After spending four seasons playing in his home city of Ames, the defensive minded point guard went undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft, but wasted no time getting picked up by the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana's face of the franchise, Tyrese Haliburton, spent two season with the Cyclones before he entered the NBA Draft in 2020, and has made sure to stay involved with the program ever since. Throughout Lipsey's four-year career at Iowa State, Haliburton developed a close relationship with him as a mentor and role model.

Tamin Lipsey's Player Profile

Dec 6, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Tamin Lipsey spent all four years with the Cyclones logging over 4,200 minutes played. Defense was his strength, as he averaged 2.3 steals per game throughout his career, making him one of college's best disruptors in the backcourt. He also plays a physical brand of basketball, creating opportunities off live-ball turnovers.

Offensively, he averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 assists per game in his senior season, but struggled to connect from outside, making just 31.6% of his three-point shots. Lipsey did take significant steps as a scorer and playmaker this season, making 54.1% of his two-point shots. The four-year guard started in all 137 games that he played in, and helped lead Iowa State to a 26-8 record, which landed them a two seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Lipsey will play for the Indiana Pacers Summer League team, joining the Pacers No. 38 overall pick, Braden Smith, in the backcourt. Expectations are that Lipsey will join the Pacers G-League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom, for next season.

Keba Keita Signs Exhibit 10 Deal

Keba Keita | 247sports.com

Indiana signed Keba Keita, a 6-foot-7 center that played at BYU this season next to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa, to an Exhibit 10 contract. He averaged 6.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season.

Keita was born in Mali, a landlocked country in West Africa, and was a standout volleyball player. In an interview with Hoops Hype, Keita discussed how his team won a volleyball championship and received nothing more than a small trophy, but the second and third place teams received medals. He quit the next day and shortly after started playing basketball, thanks to his mother pushing him to do something different.

At age 16, Keita moved to the U.S. to attend Wasatch Academy in central Utah, to pursue better academic and athletic opportunities. He struggled to learn the english language, but was able to put in the work to get better, and used the same work ethic on the basketball court to round out his game.

The big man is a physical specimen who is a strong rebounder. He considers himself an "energy and effort guy", who brings it on the defensive side of the court. Offensively, Keita likes to give his team extra possessions on the offensive glass, make quick decisions in the pick-and-roll, and has a soft touch around the rim where he takes hook shots.

Rienk Mast Signs Exhibit 10 Deal

Mar 8, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) is emotional while celebrating after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Pacers have also signed Nebrask big man, Rienk Mast, to an Exhibit 10 deal. Mast worked out for the Pacers in a pre-draft workout with Braden Smith on June 15, 2026.

Mast is known for being one of the best passing big men in college basketball. He uses his size, weight, and a strong box out technique to corral boards for his team. And although he dipped in percentage last season, Mast is a solid floor-spacer who can make outside shots.

The 6-foot-10 big man weighs 250 pounds and will be 25 years old in July. His skillset is drastically different than Keita, but they're both highly skilled rebounders.

Kowacie Reeves Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal

Jan 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Kowacie Reeves Jr. (14) dribbles against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Last, but certainly not least, is Kowacie Reeves Jr., a 6-foot-7 guard/wing from Georgia Tech. Reeves Jr. worked out for the Pacers on May 29, 2026.

Reeves is a rim destroyer who loves to put his athleticism on display. At 6-foot-7, Reeves is a 3-and-D wing who shot 38.7% from three last season while nearly averaging a block and a steal per game. Along with his speed and athleticism, Reeves' 6-foot-10.5 wingspan gives him an edge defensively, as his long arms and frame make it difficult for opponents to get around him.

Reeves Jr. is someone I really enjoyed watching film of in the pre-draft process and would not be surprised if he earns his way into a two-way contract with the Pacers at some point.

Pacers Sign Two Players to Summer League Team

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley (8) dribbles in the second half against the Texas Longhorns during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Also, the Indiana Pacers have signed the 6-foot-7, defensive minded Gonzaga guard, Jalen Warley to a Summer League deal. He worked out for the Pacers in a pre-draft workout on June 4, 2026.

In addition to Warley, the Pacers also have agreed to sign three-year G-League guard, Taevion Kinsey, who averaged 16.6 points per game last season for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Summer League Schedule

Oct 17, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Taelon Peter (4) enters Frost Bank Center before a game against the San Antonio Spurs. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

July 10th at 4:30 PM against the Cleveland Cavaliers

July 11th at 5:30 PM against the Philadelphia 76ers

July 13th at 4:30 PM against the Toronto Raptors

July 15th at 3:30 PM against the Minnesota Timberwolves

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.