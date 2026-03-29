The Indiana Pacers are practically locked into a top-four pick, with their odds sitting at 52.1%. That gives them a lot of options heading into the 2026 NBA Draft. There is a clear top tier in AJ Dybantsa. He has separated himself from Darryn Peterson. The next tier, in my mind, is less clear. You have Caleb Wilson, Darius Acuff, Cam Boozer, and Darryn Peterson.

Caleb Wilson, a clear top-four lottery pick, has officially declared for the NBA Draft on his Instagram account. The Pacers are in prime position to snag him come draft night.

🚨: UNC freshman phenom Caleb Wilson has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, per his Instagram.



He is expected to be a top 5 pick.



Thank you for being a Tar Heel, Caleb! 🐏 pic.twitter.com/TYueK5ZB47 — UNC Zone (@unc_zone) March 28, 2026

Caleb Wilson from the North Carolina Tar Heels is one of the best freshmen in the country. He was injured and out for the season. He suffered a season-ending injury on March 5th, 2026. He broke his thumb on his left hand while dunking in practice.

This speaks to the mentality that he carries into everything he does regarding basketball. He plays with a relentless motor and a chip on his shoulder the size of the moon. NBA scouts and GMs were robbed of seeing this in action in the NCAA Tournament. That should not preclude anyone, especially the Pacers, from drafting this kid in the top four.

SCOUTING PROFILE

Physical Traits

Height: 6’10”



Weight: 215 lbs



Age: 19 years old

Caleb Wilson is a physical freak of nature. He moves like a much smaller player on the court. He has the functional size that NBA GMs crave in the modern NBA. He projects to be a switchable big that can play a variety of defensive schemes and coverages. He has the wingspan and athleticism to develop into a 1–5 type of defender.

Offense

PPG: 19.8



REB: 9.4



TS%: 62.6



3PT%: 25.9

Wilson is a dynamic offensive player. He can be a lob threat in the open floor, half-court, and out of pick-and-roll situations. The thing that makes him so dangerous in the modern NBA is his ability to get the ball off the glass and ignite the fast break or get you into early offense.

He can play isolation ball in the post or mid-post as well. His footwork was very raw but improved as the season went on. You can tell how much work he was putting in behind the scenes. He loves the left block. He has a nice turnaround fadeaway over his right shoulder and can turn back to the middle over his left shoulder.

He has a variety of post moves when he turns and faces up in the mid-post or low post. That includes rip-throughs, reverse pivots, and up-and-under moves. Once he decides to take off, he explodes to the rim with bad intentions.

Defense

BLK: 1.4



STL: 1.5



DBPM: 5.3

Wilson has monster two-way potential. He can work himself into a switchable 1–5 defender. He isn’t there yet, but he can already switch onto smaller players from time to time. He is a little hit or miss. Sometimes he does more than hold his own; other times he gets burned.

He projects as having the ability to develop and play multiple different schemes and coverages. He needs to work on his foot speed. It is very good for a big, but he needs to bring it in line with the rest of his movements that resemble those of a smaller player.

Conclusion

Wilson is a dynamic two-way talent just begging to be developed. He can improve as a shooter but is already effective in specific spots. He can develop into a player you can run offense through in the post and mid-post area.

The Pacers, with Haliburton, love to play fast, and Wilson’s ability to get the ball off the glass and go fits right in. He can also outrun most bigs down the floor, giving Indiana easy baskets.

If you are worried about his fit with Ivica Zubac, don’t be. He will be able to back him up or play alongside him because of his ability to eventually hit the corner three.

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