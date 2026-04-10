How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Philadelphia 76ers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

After a disappointing blowout loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, the 76ers have slipped out of the East’s top six and will only avoid the play-in if they win out and get some unlikely dominoes to fall just right.

Among the things Philadelphia can control, taking care of its own business looks like the easiest chore. It will require getting back at it on the road on no rest, and the Sixers are shorthanded with Joel Embiid out indefinitely due after going an appendectomy in Houston prior to Wednesday’s loss. Given the typical timetable for a recovery from that procedure, Philadelphia will have to get to at least the conference semifinals to entertain him being a part of a championship push.

Indiana comes off a dominant win in Brooklyn that took it out of the running for the NBA’s worst record given how unlikely it is that the tanking Wizards will beat both Miami and Cleveland to end the season.

The Pacers must finish with a top-4 pick after the lottery concludes in order to keep their selection in this loaded draft, having traded their protected selection (unprotected from 5-9) to the L.A. Clippers as part of the trade for center Ivica Zubac just before the deadline. They’ll now need the ping-pong balls to be kind since the lowest they’re guaranteed to pick is now fifth, which would mean their pick would be conveyed to the Clips.

Indiana is now 4-5 in its last nine, which doesn’t sound like much but ranks second among their most prosperous nine-game stretches this season, just behind a 5-4 run from Jan. 8-23 capped by a memorable upset in OKC, site of last season’s NBA Finals demise.

Indiana is 11-28 at home entering its final weekend dates and is 15-35 against Eastern Conference foes. The Sixers are 21-19 in away games entering their regular-season road finale and are 25-25 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers vs. 76ers

Game date, time and location: Friday, April 10, 7:40 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), NBC Sports Philadelphia (76ers)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), WPEN (76ers)

Pacers’ potential spoiler run continues in final home dates

The Indiana Pacers (19-61) host the Philadelphia 76ers (43-37) in the final meeting of the season between the teams. The Sixers have won all three matchups and are looking for their second four-game sweep in four seasons vs. Indy.

The Sixers won in Indiana 135-114 in their most recent matchup on Feb. 24, just after the All-Star break. Tyrese Maxey finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, all team-highs.

Philly held serve in both home games, prevailing 115-105 on Dec. 12 and 113-104 on Jan. 19. Embiid led the way with 39 in the first game and added 30 in the second victory.

Indiana won the regular-season series in consecutive seasons (‘23-’24, ‘24-’25) in between dropping them from ‘20-’21 to ‘22-’23 consecutively. The Sixers have won 13 of the last 20 matchups to extend their head-to-head edge to 114-89 dating back to 1976-77.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: 76ers -15.5 (-110), Pacers +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: 76ers -1350, Pacers +800

Total: 232.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

76ERS

F Paul George

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

C Adem Bona

G Tyrese Maxey

G VJ Edgecombe

PACERS

F Jalen Slawson

F Jarace Walker

C Micah Potter

G Quentin Jackson

G Ethan Thompson

INJURY REPORT

76ERS

Joel Embiid: Out - Appendectomy Recovery

Tyrese Maxey: Available - Right Finger Tendon Sprain (Splint)

Cameron Payne: Out - Right Hamstring Strain

Johni Broome: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Andrew Nembhard: Out - Back Thoracic and Lumbar Injury Management

Ivica Zubac: Out - Rib Fracture

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear

Kobe Brown: Questionable - Lumbar Sprain

Ben Sheppard: Questionable - Right Hip Strain

Jarace Walker: Questionable - Sacral Contusion

T.J. McConnell: Out - Bilateral Hamstring Injury Management

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Cervical Strain

Johnny Furphy: Out - Right Knee ACL Tear