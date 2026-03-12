Ivica Zubac Set to Make Pacers Debut

After being acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers, center Ivica Zubac is set to make his debut for the Indiana Pacers against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, March 12.

Head coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that Zubac will be on a minutes restriction after missing the past 15 games while rehabbing an ankle injury he originally suffered during his time with the Clippers.

Rick Carlisle says that Ivica Zubac WILL PLAY tonight, making his Pacers’ debut against the Phoenix Suns. pic.twitter.com/MF7py69089 — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) March 12, 2026

In a pregame interview with Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network, Carlisle spoke about what Zubac brings to Indiana’s frontcourt.

“Zu is a unique combination of size and skill,” Carlisle said. “There’s a power element to his game that we probably haven’t seen with this organization since Hibbert, or guys like that. He passes it. He catches it. He’s a great finisher around the rim and he rebounds the ball. Tonight, he’ll jump in right off the start of the game.”

Carlisle also discussed how the Pacers plan to use the final stretch of the season to integrate Zubac into the lineup.

“We’ve got to make the best of this,” Carlisle said. “We’ve got to use the opportunities wisely, try to get him reps with our main guys as much as possible, and use this period as a launching pad for next year.”

Zubac is coming off the best season of his career. Last year he averaged career highs in points, rebounds and assists with 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

His production has dipped slightly this season, but he is still averaging a solid 14.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Among Indiana’s regular rotation players, Andrew Nembhard is the only key contributor available Thursday night. Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, T.J. McConnell and Tyrese Haliburton are all sidelined.

Because of that, the early chemistry between Nembhard and Zubac will be worth watching — particularly in pick-and-roll situations on both ends of the floor.

With Indiana already mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, the final 17 games of the season will largely focus on player development and building chemistry with the team’s new center.

For the Pacers, Zubac’s debut represents the first step in evaluating how he fits into the organization’s plans moving forward. It also is a great opportunity to see how the Pacers' system fits Zubac, and how they mesh his strengths and skills with their style of play.

