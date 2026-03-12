Zubac to debut, How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Phoenix Suns, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Pacers have achieved their goal of tanking their way into the league’s worst record, but now they have to find a way to stay at the bottom with 17 games remaining.

The Pacers can control their destiny in terms of securing a top-four pick by finishing with the NBA’s worst record. Indiana put itself in this position after adding center Ivica Zubac from the L.A. Clippers in a trade for Bennedict Mathurin and a couple of picks just before the trade deadline. One of those is a protected first-rounder that has become a huge factor in their remaining games.

Zubac, who hasn’t debuted for Indiana, was upgraded to questionable on Wednesday evening and is on track to suit up with his new team for the first time.

A familiar foe will be his first assignments since the Phoenix Suns are in town for their only visit, coming off a 129-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks to improve to 4-1 in March. They’ve won five of six to climb within 1.5 games of the Nuggets and Timberwolves, needing to surpass one of them in order to avoid the play-in.

The Pacers have dropped 10 straight and 14 of their past 16 since February began. This will be just their second game of the month in front of their home fans and come off squandering a double-digit second-half deficit against Sacramento.

Indiana is 10-22 at home and 4-20 against Western Conference opposition. The Suns are 16-14 on the road and are 13-11 vs. East foes.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers vs. Suns

Game date, time and location: Thursday, March 12, 7:10 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), Arizona’s Family Sports (Suns)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), KTAR (Suns)

Pacers face being swept by Suns for third time in five years

The Indiana Pacers (15-50) host the Phoenix Suns (38-27) in the final of two meetings between these teams this season.

Indiana lost in Phoenix 133-98 way back on Nov. 13 despite 21 points and eight assists from Andrew Nembhard. Devin Booker led the Suns with 33 points and seven assists.

The Pacers have won the last two matchups against the Suns in Indy, last losing on Feb. 10, 2023. Phoenix has won six of the last nine and leads the all-time series 56-46 dating back to 1976-77.

PROJECTED STARTERS

SUNS

G/F Jalen Green

F Royce O'Neale

C Oso Ighodaro

G Collin Gillespie

G Devin Booker

PACERS

F/G Ben Sheppard

F Jarace Walker

C Ivica Zubac

G Andrew Nembhard

G Kam Jones

INJURY REPORT

SUNS

Mark Williams: Out - Left Foot Third Metatarsal Stress Reaction

Grayson Allen: Questionable - Left Ankle Sprain

Dillon Brooks: Out - Left Hand Fracture

Jordan Goodwin: Questionable- Left Calf Injury Management

Haywood Highsmith: Questionable - Right Knee Injury Management

PACERS

Ivica Zubac: Available - Left Ankle Sprain

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear

Pascal Siakam: Out - Right Knee Sprain

Andrew Nembhard: Available - Lower Back Injury Management and Neck Soreness

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Right Ankle Injury Management

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Injury Management

Quenton Jackson: Out - Right Calf Soreness

TJ McConnell: Out - Right Hamstring Soreness

Johnny Furphy: Out - Right ACL Tear

Jalen Slawson: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Taeilon Peter: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Ethan Thompson: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on what he told center Ivica Zubac prior to his debut: "Go hard and do what you do."