Jay Huff Falls 71 Points Shy of Bam Adebayo’s 83 Point Night as Pacers Lose 10th in a Row

While much of the NBA world was captivated by Bam Adebayo’s historic performance in Miami, an 83-point explosion that ranks as the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, the Indiana Pacers were in Sacramento taking care of business against the Sacramento Kings.

It was truly a battle for the bottom, as the two worst teams in the NBA faced off for the bragging rights to the worst record in the NBA.

Sacramento jumped out to an early seven-point lead in the first quarter, but Indiana responded and closed the period ahead 25–24.

Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter (11) dunks the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Pacers created separation in the second quarter. Indiana held Sacramento to just 18 points while scoring 34 of its own, building a 59–42 lead by halftime.

Indiana started the third quarter strong, but the game flipped momentum as soon as Devin Carter steppd onto the court for the Kings, closing out the quarter on a 14-4 run where Indiana shot 0-9 over 4-minutes.

Leading by 10 heading into the fourth, things looked as if the Pacers were going to win. Then, Devin Carter erupted for 22 points in the quarter to pull-off the incredible comeback. Sacramento's 42 point fourth quarter was enough to pull-off the 114-109 victory, handing Indiana their tenth straight loss.

Aaron Nesmith’s Career First Half

Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Doug McDermott (7) dribbles the ball up the court past Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith (23) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Indiana’s offense in the first half ran almost entirely through Aaron Nesmith.

Head coach Rick Carlisle called multiple set plays designed to free Nesmith for open looks, giving him the green light to fire whenever he had space.

The result was one of Nesmith’s best performances of the season.

He poured in a career-high 24 points in the first half alone, shooting 8-of-11 from the field and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Obi Toppin Returns to Second-Half Action

Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) grabs a rebound during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

For the first time since returning from foot surgery, Obi Toppin saw action in the second half of a Pacers game.

Indiana wasted no time getting him involved. To open the third quarter, Carlisle dialed up a backdoor lob designed for Toppin. Jarace Walker delivered a low pass, but Toppin’s athleticism allowed him to scoop it up and finish the play with a dunk.

It was an encouraging sign for a player still working his way back into full game shape.

Toppin finished with 17 points in just 15 minutes, shooting 4-of-9 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line while adding five rebounds.

Injury Updates on Siakam and Zubac

Mar 8, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the ball during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

According to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, Carlisle provided injury updates during pregame media availability.

Carlisle revealed that Pascal Siakam sprained his knee during Indiana’s recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The injury reportedly worsened during the team’s flight from Portland to Sacramento, and imaging could be conducted once the team returns to Indianapolis.

The news is significant for Indiana, as Siakam has been the team’s most consistent performer this season. However, with the Pacers focused on player development and draft positioning, there is little reason to rush him back to the floor.

Mar 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle at press conference at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Carlisle also offered an update on Ivica Zubac’s potential return.

Dopirak reported that Carlisle indicated Zubac could be back relatively soon, though the coach offered a typically cautious response when asked to clarify the timeline.

“Anyone have a definition of soon?” Carlisle said. “We’re all in the NBA. There are great possibilities looming all the time.”

Final Thoughts

Jalen Slawson made his Pacers debut after signing a two-way contract last week. In 11 minutes of action, he recorded three rebounds and three assists while finishing with a +14 plus-minus.

Kam Jones also had a career night from beyond the arc, knocking down four of his seven three-point attempts while adding nine assists.

Indiana will now return home for a back-to-back set Thursday and Friday against the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.