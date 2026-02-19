League-Wide Shutdowns Could Hurt the Pacers Chances at Top 4 Pick
Oh, let the tanking games begin!
The dog days of tanking are officially upon us, and teams are getting “crafty” with roughly one-third of the season still left to play.
Adam Silver and the league office were firm in their recent fines of the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz for violating the league’s anti-tanking policy before the All-Star break, hoping to deter teams from openly “throwing games.”
Well, the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks and Jazz appear to have found a workaround. Instead of risking fines, they’ve simply shut down key players for the remainder of the season. Problem solved, right?
Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, Kyrie Irving and Jaren Jackson Jr. have all been ruled out for the rest of the year. Purely coincidental timing, of course.
The Kings, owners of the league’s worst record, announced Wednesday they would shut down their two best players. LaVine will undergo finger surgery, and Sabonis is set for season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, an injury he had been rehabbing during the season.
In Dallas, Kyrie Irving tore his ACL during the 2024–25 season, and all signs previously pointed to a return after the All-Star break. That changed Feb. 18, when the Mavericks announced he would not play again this season. Dallas has lost nine straight and now sits seventh in the inverse standings, trying to climb back into the top four of the lottery, because apparently drafting Cooper Flagg last year wasn’t enough excitement.
Utah’s decision to shut down Jackson Jr. with 26 games remaining came as little surprise. The Jazz had already been sitting Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen in fourth quarters of close games, mindful that their pick is top-eight protected. If it falls outside that range, it conveys to Oklahoma City. Jackson Jr. recently underwent a procedure to address a PVNS growth in his left knee.
Meanwhile, Indiana coach Rick Carlisle told reporters that Ivica Zubac (ankle) and Obi Toppin (foot surgery) will be out “for a while.” Pascal Siakam was also listed out for personal reasons against Washington. The Pacers, fourth in the inverse standings, are notably the only team in the bottom eight currently on a winning streak, which, in tanking circles, is practically rebellious behavior.
Washington listed Anthony Davis, Trae Young and Alex Sarr out, three of its top players on paper. Head coach Brian Keefe said Davis will be reevaluated in two weeks, offering no guarantees about a return this season. The Wizards own the second-worst record in the league and have lost three straight. Mission proceeding as planned.
Memphis, eighth in the inverse standings, announced Ja Morant will miss at least two weeks, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will undergo surgery to correct a misalignment in his right pinky finger. Because nothing says “development season” like finger realignment.
As you can see, plenty of “injury management” is taking place, to properly treat players, of course, and just so happening to weaken rosters in the process.
Whether you’re for or against tanking, the system’s flaws are on full display, courtesy of what might as well be dubbed the “Tanking Eight” (Sacramento, Washington, Brooklyn, Indiana, Dallas, Utah, Memphis, Chicago) of 2025–26.
Every team wants a shot at a top-four pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and it’s hard to blame them. The talent at the top is loaded with potential future stars. For franchises stuck in the lottery loop, the temptation is obvious.
The league may be monitoring tanking teams like a hawk, but Indiana must prioritize doing whatever is necessary to retain its 2026 top-four protected pick.
You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
I was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and I am the host and creator of Setting The Pace: A Pacers Podcast. I have been covering the team since 2015, and talking about them on the podcast since 2018. I have been a credentialed media member since 2023.Follow AlexGoldenNBA